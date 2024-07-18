India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Initiates First Official Visit to Bhutan

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay an official visit to Bhutan from July 19 to 20, 2024, which will be his first visit abroad since assuming office, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs in an official release.

During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will have an audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He will also call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, and meet Foreign Secretary Pema Choden along with other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The two Foreign Secretaries will co-chair the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (‘Plan Talks’).

The visit underscores the longstanding tradition of high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and reaffirms the highest priority that the Government of India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, the MEA stated.

On his first visit after taking charge, new Indian foreign secretary @VikramMisri to visit Bhutan from July 19-20th: pic.twitter.com/JbMZfkLnDL — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 18, 2024

Vikram Misri assumed office as Foreign Secretary of India on July 15. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed warm regards and best wishes to him for a successful tenure ahead.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal by the Ministry of External Affairs appointing Vikram Misri as the next Foreign Secretary, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

On July 14, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell to outgoing Foreign Secretary Kwatra, acknowledging his profound contributions to India’s foreign policy and national security over the past decade. Jaishankar praised Kwatra for his strategic acumen in shaping and executing crucial policies during his tenure.

“I thank outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and numerous contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security. Particularly in the last decade, he has helped strategize and execute many of our key policies. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Misri, aged 59, has the unique honor of having served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers: Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2014. Born in Srinagar in 1964, Misri received his early education in Gwalior. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from Delhi University’s Hindu College and an MBA from XLRI.

Misri previously served as India’s ambassador to China and played a significant role in discussions between India and China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes caused by actions of the Chinese military in Eastern Ladakh. Earlier in his career, Misri worked at Indian embassies in Brussels and Tunis. He was appointed India’s ambassador to Spain in 2014 and to Myanmar in 2016. He has also held positions in several Indian diplomatic missions across Africa and North America.

(Aside from the headline, this story remains unaltered by the NewsX staff and has been shared directly from a syndicated source.)