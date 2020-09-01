On Monday, govt data showed that Indian economy has contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21), marking the first contraction in more than 40 years as COVID-19 pandemic compressed consumer demand and private investments.

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Indian economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21), marking the first contraction in more than 40 years as COVID-19 pandemic compressed consumer demand and private investments, government data showed on Monday.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) said gross value added (GVA) came in at minus 22.8 per cent.

“The GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.9 lakh crore as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 per cent as compared to 5.2 per cent growth in Q1 2019-20,” said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The statement said that the quarterly gross value added at basic price at constant (2011-12) prices for Q1 of 2020-21 was estimated at Rs 25.53 lakh crore as against Rs 33.08 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 22.8 per cent.

Also read: Big relief for Prashant Bhushan, SC lets off Bhushan with a token fine of Re 1

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE news updates: Congress demands inquiry into Sandip Ssingh and BJP’s link

The statement said trade, hotels, transport and communication saw a dip of 47 per cent while manufacturing shrank by 39.3 per cent. The construction sector took a hit of 50.3 per cent as mining output struggled at 23.3 per cent, and electricity and gas dipped by 7 per cent.

However, agriculture was the lone bright spot which grew at 3.4 per cent. The government and Reserve Bank of India have been prompt to take measures for mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the economy by rolling out stimulus packages, reforms and interest rate cuts.

However, the revival is expected to take time as there is still high uncertainty regarding COVID-19 cases across the country. The economy was already slowing before the pandemic struck, growing only 4.2 per cent in the last fiscal year, its slowest pace in 11 years.

Also read: A ray of hope amid rising Covid cases, Health Minister says Covid cases will be under control by Diwali