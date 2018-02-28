India could topple China to regain the tag of world's fastest economy in the world for October-December quarter, says poll conducted by Reuters. The poll has reported India's growth rate ranging from 6.4% to 7.3% for 3rd Quarter. According to economic experts, the contribution of manufacturing and services along with government spending have driven the country's faster growth. It would be a good news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is facing criticism over its government failure on the economic front.

Hours before the Central government ready to release GDP data, the Reuters poll has declared India to be the fastest growing economy in the world with the reported range from 6.4 % to 7.3% for October-December quarter. According to economic experts, the contribution of manufacturing and services along with government spending have driven the country’s faster growth. In last, September and October quarter, stress in manufacturing sector due to the unprepared rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July dented the country’s growth.

If we compared India’s growth with China, where the annual pace of growth was 6.8 %, then India might have beaten its neighbourhood country. The growth rate in last quarter was 6.3 %. Talking about the Reuters poll data, Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, the India arm of rating agency Moody’s said, “Signs of a pick-up in economic growth are starting to appear after muted activity until September.” It would be a good news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing criticism over its government failure on the economic front and emerging banking frauds in the country especially the problem of non performing assets (NPAs).

The centre is also trying to hasten economic growth through higher state spending of Rs 2.1 lakh crore (32.36 billion US dollars) for the recapitalisation of state banks. Nearly a year before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, PM Modi has increased its government spending on infrastructure and welfare projects to accelerate country’s growth. But, increased spending has directly impacted fiscal deficit for the current fiscal year. Last year, the rating agency, Moody’s raised the country’s investment grade by one notch after 14 years.

Increasing global crude oil prices can hurt government’s efforts to boost country’s economic growth. As per World’s Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report 2018, India jumped 30 places to enter into top 100 for the first time since the agency started publishing its report.

