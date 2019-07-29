India's moon mission Chandrayaan 2: The moon mission of India Chanmdrayaan 2 is now three steps closer to the moon as per the latest updates posted by the official twitter handle of ISRO.

India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 2: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)’s successfully launched the Chandrayaan 2 a few days ago which is the part of India’s second moon mission. The Chandrayaan 2 was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday, July 22, 2019. As per the mission is going on till now, India is going to become the fourth nation to land a rover on the surface of the moon. The other three nations which have achieved this are Russia, China, and the United States.

Previously, an unpredictable drop in pressure in one of the tanks of the Chandrayaan 2 which contained the helium gas on the GSLV Mk-III rocket became the main reason to stop the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission instantly. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) stated that it’s expert committee has figured out the problem and has applied appropriate measures and the system after that worked properly and the launch was successful in the second go.

As per the latest tweet of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the Chandrayaan 2 has successfully performed the third orbit raising maneuver and the moon mission of India is soon going to be successful as the Chandrayaan 2 is now 3 steps closer to the moon.

#Chandrayaan2

Today after performing the third orbit raising maneuver, we are now 3 steps closer to the moon !!!#ISRO pic.twitter.com/M8iqxwZgZr — ISRO (@isro) July 29, 2019

Previously, some images were being shared by a few people on WhatsApp claiming that the images are of earth from the Chandrayaan 2 but soon after a while the claims and the images were proven fake as there was no official update from any social media handle of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

As per the latest tweet made by the official Twitter handle of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the organization can be found encouraging the efforts of their scientists by appraising the performance of the Chandrayaan 2.

#ISRO

Third earth bound orbit raising maneuver for #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft has been performed today (July 29, 2019) at 1512 hrs (IST) as planned.

For details please check https://t.co/kkJTmtXxW8 Here's the view of Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/GEZdErLSKF — ISRO (@isro) July 29, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App