Amid border row with China and increasing external border aggression, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that for an economically aspirational nation like India, boosting our combat carriers are “absolutely necessary”. In his Navy Day press conference, the Naval chief addressed the rapid expansion of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and possible challenges India is facing, he stated the Indian Navy is focusing on boosting its overall combat prowess.

There has been quite an increasing debate over the need of additional third aircraft carrier as many in the defence ministry consider that the cost of such a project would be very high and it should not be pursued. The Navy chief also mentioned that the two Predator drones of the force were filling in the gaps in surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region.

Aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed along the actual Line of Control and Eastern Ladakh Sector. The Chief further added that the Navy is about “reach and sustenance”. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also coming up with its Twin engine deck-based fighter aircraft which is expected to join the forces by 2030s.

In an attempt to further build its underwater capabilities, 41 of the 43 warships and submarines will be built for the Navy in the future and that all will be made in India including the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.