For the first time, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients on Wednesday surpassed the total active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The latest update by the union health ministry noted 1,33,632 active cases (including one migrated case ) while the number of recovered patients is at 1,35,205.

India witnessed a spike of 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,745 and the total number of cases climbed to 2,76,583.

On Tuesday, the Central government said that the total recovery rate has reached 48.47 per cent in the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

With 90,787 cases, Maharashtra reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with 34,914 cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,45,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while overall 50,61,332 samples have been tested so far.

