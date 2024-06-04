India's Pride Praggnanandhaa Upsets World Champion Ding Liren at Norway Chess Tournament

R Praggnanandhaa continued his impressive run at the Norway Chess Tournament, upsetting world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game. This victory follows Praggnanandhaa’s notable wins against higher-ranked players Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana earlier in the competition.

Praggnanandhaa secured his latest triumph against Ding Liren after drawing with the world champion in the traditional game. The young Indian prodigy has been making headlines with his string of high-profile victories, demonstrating his prowess on the international chess stage.

GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu beat World No.1 Magnus Carlsen and World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in their classical games, and now he beat the World Champion Ding Liren in their Armageddon game! WHAT A PERFORMANCE by the Indian prodigy 🔥🔥 #norwaychess pic.twitter.com/VNIcduLUh4 — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 3, 2024

In another intense match, Hikaru Nakamura edged closer to tournament leader Magnus Carlsen. Nakamura won his armageddon game on time, narrowing the gap to just half a point behind Carlsen.

The encounter between Fabiano Caruana and Alireza Firouzja was filled with dramatic twists. Caruana’s daring knight sacrifice nearly cost him, but he managed to draw the classical game. However, Firouzja dominated the armageddon game, leaving Caruana with no chance of recovery.

Praggnanandhaa has been receiving widespread praise for his exceptional performances. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, lauded the Indian teen chess sensation following his victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen in classical chess. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, also praised Praggnanandhaa’s achievements.

Earlier, after his victory at the FIDE World Cup, former World Champion and chess icon Garry Kasparov commended Praggnanandhaa for his tenacity in challenging positions.

Praggnanandhaa’s recent successes highlight his rising status in the world of chess, and his latest win against Ding Liren further cements his reputation as a formidable competitor.

Show Full Article