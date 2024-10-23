India’s Top 10 Most Air Polluted Cities: Delhi Leads With Hazardous Air Quality Amid Rising Concerns

As smog continues to choke the nation, Delhi tops the list of the most polluted cities, recording an AQI of 310. Here’s a breakdown of the ten most polluted cities in India and the factors contributing to this environmental emergency. (Read more below)

India is currently facing a severe air pollution crisis, with multiple cities registering alarmingly high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. As smog continues to choke the nation, Delhi tops the list of the most polluted cities, recording an AQI of 310. Here’s a breakdown of the ten most polluted cities in India and the factors contributing to this environmental emergency.

1. Delhi – AQI 310

With an AQI of 310, Delhi is grappling with hazardous air quality. The city is engulfed in thick smog, making it increasingly difficult for residents to breathe and leading to a rise in respiratory issues. Pollution from vehicles, construction dust, and industrial emissions are significant contributors, along with seasonal stubble burning from nearby regions.

2. Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh – AQI 300

Singrauli ranks second on the list, with an AQI of 300. Known as the “Energy Capital of India,” Singrauli’s air quality is severely impacted by its coal-based industries, which contribute to toxic emissions and poor air quality.

3. Bhiwani, Haryana – AQI 289

Bhiwani has emerged as one of the most polluted cities in India, recording an AQI of 289. The city’s air pollution is heavily influenced by industrial activities and emissions from vehicles, further exacerbated by agricultural burning in nearby areas.

4. Rohtak, Haryana – AQI 283

Rohtak is suffering from dangerously poor air quality, with an AQI of 283. Its proximity to Delhi and the effects of pollution from neighboring regions have caused the city’s air to be filled with harmful particulate matter.

5. Jind, Haryana – AQI 277

Jind is another city in Haryana that is battling serious air pollution, with an AQI of 277. The post-harvest season sees spikes in pollution levels due to stubble burning, combined with emissions from local industries and vehicles.

6. Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – AQI 257

Ghaziabad, part of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), has long struggled with poor air quality, and its current AQI of 257 reflects an unhealthy atmosphere. The city’s industrial base and heavy traffic play a significant role in the persistent pollution problem.

7. Bahadurgarh, Haryana – AQI 255

Bahadurgarh, located on the Delhi-Haryana border, is experiencing high pollution levels, with an AQI of 255. Its proximity to the capital and industrial emissions contribute to its air quality challenges.

8. Noida, Uttar Pradesh – AQI 252

Noida, another NCR city, is choking under an AQI of 252. The city’s air pollution is fueled by rapid urbanization, construction activities, vehicular traffic, and industrial emissions, making it one of the most polluted regions.

9. Kaithal, Haryana – AQI 239

Kaithal is facing serious air quality concerns with an AQI of 239. Industrial activities, vehicular emissions, and dust from agricultural practices are key factors in the rising pollution levels.

10. Hajipur, Bihar – AQI 236

Hajipur rounds out the list, recording an AQI of 236. The city’s air is polluted by vehicular emissions, industrial output, and the open burning of waste, causing severe health risks for its residents.

As these cities battle hazardous air pollution levels, the health implications are dire, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Authorities must implement stronger measures to control pollution sources, and citizens are urged to take precautions to protect themselves from the toxic air.

