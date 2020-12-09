In the race for the ongoing vaccine hunt, 64 foreign heads of missions on Wednesday will visit leading biotech companies in Hyderabad. The top officials will visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E.

The UK became the first country in the world to debut Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shots. In the race for the ongoing vaccine hunt, in a major development, 64 foreign heads of missions will on Wednesday visit leading biotech companies in Hyderabad. The top officials will visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E who are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and informed the opposition leaders that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks. The PM further added that as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. As per his announcement healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in the vaccination process.

India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and has been contributing significantly to global efforts against COVID 19 pandemic. Official sources reveal there is a lot of interest in India’s vaccine development efforts. The Prime Minister also shared that Centre is in talks with all the state governments over the price of the vaccine. The PM asserts pricing will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority.

Telangana: The 64 Heads of Missions in India arrive in Hyderabad. They are scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). #COVID19 https://t.co/YcZohhBBIL pic.twitter.com/vrokqZxu1S — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

The opposition including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been very critical Prime Minister’s promise of “every” Indian getting free COVID vaccines.