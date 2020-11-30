In ongoing India's vaccine hunt, PM Modi on Monday will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine. Modi will be interacting with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy's.

In ongoing India’s vaccine hunt, PM Modi on Monday will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine. According to an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will be interacting with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy’s. This will be the Prime Minister second such interaction with India’s vaccine developer.

The PM had visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of India’s endeavour towards a Covid-19 vaccine. The scientists had brief him and had reviewed the vaccine development and manufacturing process against COVID-19. As part of his three-city plan, PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to the data by the Health Ministry, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 93L mark with 41,810 new infections. After visiting the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, PM Modi had congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Biotech’s team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress.

PM Narendra Modi had virtual meetings with 3 teams working on developing & manufacturing vaccine for #COVID19, today. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/hdgPP2iRkY — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

PM Modi has been visiting India’s top vaccine hubs. The visits aimed at reviewing the development & manufacturing of the Covid vaccines.