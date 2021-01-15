The nationwide COVID vaccine program will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 AM tomorrow through video conferencing. Close to 3000 sites have been set up across the nation. Each center will inoculate close to 100 beneficiaries a day.

India is all set to begin the world’s largest vaccination drive from tomorrow. The nationwide COVID vaccine program will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 AM tomorrow through video conferencing. Close to 3000 sites have been set up across the nation. Each center will inoculate close to 100 beneficiaries a day and approximately 3,00,000 healthcare workers will be given the vaccine on the first day of the drive.

These sites would be virtually connected to each other and all vaccine related information will be recorded on the Co-win app to facilitate the whole program. The app has been developed by the Health Ministry and will have real time information about vaccine stock, storage and transportation of vaccine. The beneficiaries who will be vaccinated would also be closely tracked after getting vaccinated.

A 24×7 hotline (1075) has also been established to address all vaccine related queries. With time the number of vaccine sites will be increased to 5,000 and more. Batches of vaccines, both Covishield and Covaxin, have been shipped to 13 cities across the nation and are kept under armed protection. According to the Health Ministry, the beneficiaries will not be given the choice between the vaccines, it will be decided by the health ministry itself as to which vaccine would go to which state depending on the logistics.

The Centre and states are coordinating for the vaccination drive. The government has requested for voters’ data from the Election Commission for vaccination in the later phases, the process of vaccination is theorized to be similar to voting in elections and citizens will have to present an ID proof at the time of inoculation. Lists of police officers and officials engaged in COVID 19 duty have also been sought. States will link data of healthcare workers and health facilities to facilitate the process. In addition, database of military and paramilitary personnel will be provided by Defence and Home ministries.

The whole coordination among various departments and the Centre and States are set to work under the principles of “Jan Bhagidaari”.