Congress lawmaker Renuka Chowdhury, was again targeted in the Rajya Sabha when she was bidding farewell as her term came to an end on Wednesday. The Congress leader garnered a lot of controversies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared her laughter with a character from Ramayana. Somehow, Chowdhury’s farewell speech evoked laughter in the Upper House as received an advice to lose weight from Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The entire morning session was full of several lighter moments and Chowdhury’s conversation with Naidu was one of the reasons behind it.

During her speech, Chowdhry said: “He (Naidu) knows me from many kilos before. Sir, many people worry about my weight but in this job, you need to throw your weight around.” To which Naidu at once responded, “My simple suggestion is, reduce your weight and make efforts to increase the weight of the party”. The quick response of Naidu was enough to evoke a laugh in the House. But, the laughter was not enough for Chowdhury to set back, she retorted saying, “Sir, the Congress is fine.” The entire conversation received a wave of laughter in the Upper House and led to various several light moments during the farewell speeches of retiring members.

She also recalled the time when she was compared with Surpanakha and has been a witness to history in making in the House. A few months back, PM Modi had taken a dig at Chowdhury in Rajya Sabha, Comparing her loud laughter with a character from Ramayana, leaving her red-faced. Though PM did not take any name, but his comment led to a number of memes on the social media.

