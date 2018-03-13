IndiGo cancelled 47 flights after an immediate order of Directorate General of Civil of Aviation (DGCA) to ground eleven A320Neo planes with faulty Pratt&Whitneyengines on Tuesday. The statement to cancel its flight was shared through the official website of IndiGo. As per the website, the flights that have been cancelled are from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Patna, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Srinagar and Guwahati, among others.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an immediate grounding of 11 Airbus A-320 New engine option (Neo) fitted with PW1100 engines beyond serial number ESN 450. The DGCA has also ordered these airlines to not refit these engines which are spare with them in the inventory. The regulation from the DGCA came hours after an IndiGo aircraft made an emergency landing in Ahmadabad on Monday. After the incident, the airlines ascertained that none of these affected engines shall be operated with IndiGo.

IndiGo cancels 47 flights today after grounding of aircraft further to the DGCA directions which were issued in the interest of safety. A320neos aircraft fitted with PW1100 engines were grounded with immediate effect by DGCA yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Earlier, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on February 9, had issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive which was immediately implemented and three A320neos in IndiGo fleet fitted with both the affected engines having the faulty engines were grounded. In a press brief released by DGCA, three cases of an in-flight shutdown of A320neos fitted with one affected PW1100 engine that has been reported. After the immediate grounding of 11 planes, hundreds of passengers faced problems after dozens of flights were cancelled. The IndiGo airlines also expressed regret after thousands of passengers who faced inconvenience during the immediate grounding. They also provided the passengers to board through other airlines on their network.

