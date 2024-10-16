IndiGo Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat Hoax

The increase in the number of sky marshals reflects a proactive approach to enhancing security measures in Indian air travel amidst rising threats. (Read more below)

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb threat was received, which authorities later confirmed was a hoax. The aircraft, carrying nearly 200 passengers and crew members, was safely disembarked, and a thorough search found no suspicious items on board. This incident marks the 12th bomb threat reported in the past two days.

The threat emerged via a tweet from an unidentified source shortly after takeoff from Mumbai. Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) promptly alerted the pilots of Flight 6E 651, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, who chose to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport, the nearest location at that time. Upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. An IndiGo spokesperson emphasized, “Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations.”

Security agencies conducted an overnight inspection of the aircraft, ultimately determining that there were no threats to passenger safety. The flight was cleared to resume its journey to Delhi at 8 AM on Wednesday.

IndiGo Airlines issued a statement indicating that the diversion was a result of a “security-related alert,” affirming that standard operating procedures were followed throughout the incident. The airline also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of customers and crew.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of bomb threats against flights in India. On Wednesday, an Akasa Air flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru had to return to the capital after a similar threat, and just a day prior, three international flights from Mumbai faced similar situations, resulting in diversions and delays.

In response to these escalating threats, the central government has decided to double the number of sky marshals on flights originating from airports across the country. A senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that this decision was made after assessing the growing risk and considering inputs from intelligence agencies.

Sky marshals, who are armed plainclothes security officers, have been a part of India’s aviation security since 1999, introduced after the hijacking of Air India flight IC 814 in Kandahar. They are tasked with ensuring the safety of passengers during flights and can take necessary actions to prevent hijacking attempts.

The increase in the number of sky marshals reflects a proactive approach to enhancing security measures in Indian air travel amidst rising threats.

