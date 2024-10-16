Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat Hoax

The increase in the number of sky marshals reflects a proactive approach to enhancing security measures in Indian air travel amidst rising threats. (Read more below)

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat Hoax

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb threat was received, which authorities later confirmed was a hoax. The aircraft, carrying nearly 200 passengers and crew members, was safely disembarked, and a thorough search found no suspicious items on board. This incident marks the 12th bomb threat reported in the past two days.

The threat emerged via a tweet from an unidentified source shortly after takeoff from Mumbai. Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) promptly alerted the pilots of Flight 6E 651, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, who chose to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport, the nearest location at that time. Upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. An IndiGo spokesperson emphasized, “Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations.”

Security agencies conducted an overnight inspection of the aircraft, ultimately determining that there were no threats to passenger safety. The flight was cleared to resume its journey to Delhi at 8 AM on Wednesday.

IndiGo Airlines issued a statement indicating that the diversion was a result of a “security-related alert,” affirming that standard operating procedures were followed throughout the incident. The airline also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of customers and crew.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of bomb threats against flights in India. On Wednesday, an Akasa Air flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru had to return to the capital after a similar threat, and just a day prior, three international flights from Mumbai faced similar situations, resulting in diversions and delays.

In response to these escalating threats, the central government has decided to double the number of sky marshals on flights originating from airports across the country. A senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that this decision was made after assessing the growing risk and considering inputs from intelligence agencies.

Sky marshals, who are armed plainclothes security officers, have been a part of India’s aviation security since 1999, introduced after the hijacking of Air India flight IC 814 in Kandahar. They are tasked with ensuring the safety of passengers during flights and can take necessary actions to prevent hijacking attempts.

The increase in the number of sky marshals reflects a proactive approach to enhancing security measures in Indian air travel amidst rising threats.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia Submerged in Rain Chaos Amid Thunderstorms

Filed under

Air Traffic Control Delhi India indigo Mumbai sky marshals
Advertisement

Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Up 36pc To 3,214 Units In April-September

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Up 36pc To 3,214 Units In April-September

Tata Group to Generate 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs Over the Next Five Years Across Key Sectors

Tata Group to Generate 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs Over the Next Five Years Across Key Sectors

India Signs $4 Billion Deal with US for 31 Predator Drones: To Strengthen Military Capability Against China

India Signs $4 Billion Deal with US for 31 Predator Drones: To Strengthen Military Capability...

S. Jaishankar Outlines 8 Key Indian Takeaways At ‘Productive’ SCO Summit In Pakistan

S. Jaishankar Outlines 8 Key Indian Takeaways At ‘Productive’ SCO Summit In Pakistan

‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision After Becoming CM Of J&K

‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision...

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox