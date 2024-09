In a shocking update, Hyderabad-bound Indigo Flight 6E 7308, from Jabalpur was rerouted to Nagpur in response to a bomb threat.

Later, all passengers were safely evacuated, and mandatory security checks were immediately conducted.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, an IndiGo flight en route to Bengaluru was forced to make an emergency landing at Kolkata airport shortly after takeoff, due to an engine failure.

(Waiting For further development)