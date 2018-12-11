An IndiGo flight operating on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing as a precaution at Kolkata due to suspected smoke in the cabin on Monday. Flight 6E-237 landed safely at Kolkata, the ANI reported. On reaching the bay a few passengers evacuated via the aft exit deployed slides while most passengers deplaned via front step ladder. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aeroplane.
More details awaited.
GOOD JOB FOR THE COMMONS !!!