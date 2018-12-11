IndiGo Jaipur-Kolkata flight makes an emergency landing at Kolkata due to smoke in cabin: Flight 6E-237 landed safely at Kolkata airport on Monday, the ANI reported. On reaching the bay a few passengers evacuated via the aft exit deployed slides while most passengers deplaned via front step ladder. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the airplane.

An IndiGo flight operating on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing as a precaution at Kolkata due to suspected smoke in the cabin on Monday. Flight 6E-237 landed safely at Kolkata, the ANI reported. On reaching the bay a few passengers evacuated via the aft exit deployed slides while most passengers deplaned via front step ladder. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aeroplane.

More details awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More