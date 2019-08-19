IndiGo, SpiceJet to shift Delhi flight operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 from September 5: The passengers who have booked IndiGo or SpiceJet to commute to other parts of the country or world, make sure to arrive at the right terminal to avoid missing your flight.

IndiGo, SpiceJet to shift Delhi flight operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 from September 5: With an aim to pave way for infrastructure enhancement of Terminal 2 (T2), low-cost carrier IndiGo and SpiceJet on Monday announced shifting of the airline operations from Terminal 2 (T2) to Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi Airport. The shift will mount the capacity of the T2 from 15 MPPA (million passengers per annum) to 18 MPPA.

In a media release, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) noted that the movement will take place with effect from 00:01 hours on September 5, 2019. While IndiGo will move partially move its operation from T2 to T3, the SpiceJet is scheduled to shift its operation from T2 to T3 entirely.

The following changes will come into after the move:

All flights of SpiceJet operating from T2 to be shifted to T3 GoAir to continue all domestic operations; IndiGo to partially operate from T2 IndiGo flights of 5000 series to shift from T2 to T3 Flight operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet at T1 to remain unaffected This will result in the passenger load at T2 to reduce by 27%

The move has been taken by DIAL to enhance the capacity of T2 after Delhi Airport witnessed a surge in passenger traffic. The move is also aimed at enhancing passenger’s experience and ensuring comfort.

Presently, Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3, while GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their respective domestic flights from T2.

Therefore, if you are planning to visit other parts of the country or world, and have booked IndiGo or SpiceJet then make sure you land on the right terminal.

