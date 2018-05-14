Another case of scam call has come to light after Maharashtra police arrested an Indigo airline worker for making a fake call regarding a bomb on a Mumbai-bound flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on May 2. The police caught the accused identified as Kartik Madhav Bhat after tracing his mobile phone in Pune. During an investigation, it was revealed that Bhat took such action as the company was dissatisfied with his performance and has given him 3 months time to improve his performance.

An Indigo airline worker has been detained by police for making a hoax call regarding a bomb on a Mumbai-bound flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The accused identified as Kartik Madhav Bhat (23), made the call and it was received at the Indigo Airlines office in the cargo complex of the airport at 8:15am on May 2. According to a report, just a few minutes after the call, several Mumbai -bound flights were checked thoroughly and the call was declared a hoax. The local authorities nabbed the accused by tracing the mobile phone of the owner from which the call was made. Bhat was finally located in Pune.

A report further suggests that the accused is serving as customer service officer in Indigo airlines at the Pune airport. During an investigation he told officials that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given a verbal notice to improve his performance in 3 months or face action. Speaking to media, a police official said, “He was depressed and made the call out of frustration and to teach a lesson to the airlines. The phone’s SIM card has been seized from him”.

Notably, this is not the first time that such incident has happened, recently, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport was put on alert in the busy hours on March 17, 2018 after an unknown caller told air traffic control that a bomb was concealed in a soft-drink can and was being brought to the airport. Reportedly, nothing was found after a thorough search.

A few months ago, the National Investigation Agency also booked a Mumbai-based jeweller for making a similar hoax call, under the new stringent anti-hijacking laws. The man had used a hijacking threat and placed a chit in the aircraft lavatory.

