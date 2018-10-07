Hundreds of IndiGo passengers were stranded at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Sunday after its system developed a technical snag. Immediately, IndiGo tweeted an advisory over its system failure and and asked passengers to stay patient as counters would be more crowded than usual. The airline alo asked its passengers to contact it through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number.

#6ETravelAdvisory: For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE. You may also call us at 01246173838. pic.twitter.com/30eW68kpTM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 7, 2018

The low-budget airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to its passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes.



Currently, IndiGo flights and check-in systems are operating normally.

According to the IATA data, the IGIA alone offers 27 percent of the total international departing seats from the country and close to 40 percent of the total international departing seats from the six metro cities of India. Similarly, within the country, it offers 20 percent of all departing domestic seats.

