Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as per an excerpt from her science advisor Ashok Parthasarathi new book wanted to recapture Pakistan occupied Kashmir after the 1971 war. Gandhi sought advice from her cabinet of important ministers and advisers after the Pakistani army had surrendered and decided against the idea on the suggestions of P.N. Haksar who stated that the move would draw international criticism for India.

Ashok Parthasarathi, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s science advisor, in his new book G.P.: 1912-1995 has claimed that India had the opportunity to recapture Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and a few other areas after the 1971 victory and that Gandhi was in favour of the idea. After winning the 1971 war, Indira Gandhi received a telegram from erstwhile Soviet Union President Leonid Brezhnev, who offered her support in re-capturing POK. However, the then Prime Minister decided against the idea after taking advice from her panel of ministers, advisers and the then Indian Army chief Sam Manekshaw.

As per a report in ThePrint, Indira Gandhi received a secret telegram from Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev on 16 December 1971, congratulating her for India’s victory in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The telegram said that the Soviet forces will stand with India, no matter what she decided to do while urging her to make a crucial decision of whether to regain the lost Kashmiri territories from Pakistan including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan. However, Gandhi decided to keep the telegram a secret and never mentioned about the message to anyone. “She didn’t tell anyone about the message,” Parthasarathi told ThePrint. “She gave it to me one month later,” he added.

Parthsarathi revealed that after India had won the war, Indira Gandhi called for a meeting to discuss the further plan of recapturing Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and asked Manekshaw about how long it would take the Indian troops to reach Peshawar. The meeting apart from Ashok Parthasarathi and his father, a renowned diplomat on whom the book is centred, G. Parthasarathi, also consisted of other integral members of Indira Gandhi’s cabinet. As per the report, the meeting was attended by defence minister Jagjivan Ram, external affairs minister Swaran Singh, finance minister Y.B. Chavan and then chief of army staff Sam Maneskhaw. In the meeting, Gandhi sought everyone’s opinion on the idea and was given a green light by everyone present except P.N. Haksar who was her principal secretary and a close adviser.

“Everyone said go to Peshawar,” Parthasarathi said. “The only person who said no was P.N. Haksar,” he added. India will have to answer on the global stage and the move will welcome international criticism, explained Haksar as his reason for being against the plan. His words were enough for Indira Gandhi to rethink the idea and eventually drop it. She decided not to go to war against West Pakistan and announced to her inner cabinet via All India Radio that the war with Pakistan was closed on December 16 after the Pakistani Army had surrendered around 5 pm.

Parthasarathi further stated that to him Indira Gandhi’s decision despite having the ace of trumps in her hands was unexplainable and till date, he cannot understand why she didn’t let the Indian security forces take the ‘historic step’ which could have changed the face of present Asia. He also tried persuading Gandhi to rethink her decision but to no avail. “I don’t know why she didn’t. If I was in her place, I wouldn’t have waited; We lost an irretrievable opportunity to change Asia. She also had the ace of trumps in her hand – Brezhnev’s letter,” said Parthasarathi. His book G.P.: 1912-1995, which is based on his father, will be launched on Saturday. The book is an account of experiences of G. Parthasarathi as a journalist and educationist.

