Indo-Pak conflict: The tension between India and Pakistan has been approaching a war-like hysteria. Although there has been no formal declaration from either side but the intensity of the conflict has already escalated to a level where we have already seen dog fights between Indian and Pakistani air forces. The result of the intense situation has been the capture of an Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after his MiG-21 Bison aircraft was shot down in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) during a dog fight with much advanced F-16 fighter jets of Pakistan. There were videos made viral of the Wing Commander being beaten up by the locals of POK and then a video emerged on the twitter account of the Pakistani government, which was deleted later, which showed him being questioned by the army personnel of Pakistan.

This video on the government handle of Pakistan is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention (III) as ratified by both India and Pakistan in 1951 and 1950 respectively. The subsequent action of deleting the same video by the Pakistani authorities was an act of realising the mistake and making amends to it.

Geneva Convention and its History

Nearly Seventy years ago, on 12 August 1949, a set of Conventions were adopted formally which provided the basic structure to the International Humanitarian Law after the Second World War which we today have known as the Geneva Convention. The four conventions under it have been drafted to benefit anyone caught up in a conflict zone or war. These conventions have a close affinity to the work of the International Red Cross organisation.

The Geneva Conventions are international pacts which bind all the states who have ratified it, to act in a certain way during war, conflict and peace times. There are four major Conventions which came about after deliberations at different periods before and after the two World Wars. It all started after Henry Durant, a citizen of Switzerland was petrified by the condition of the wounded soldiers lying in the battleground after the Battle of Solferino (1859) with nobody to look after them.

By 1863, Durant was able to organise an international conference, informal, where it was agreed that countries should establish neutral organisations which can provide relief of the wounded during the time of war and conflict. This is how the Red Cross organisation was formed.

The year 1864 was when the international community realised the need for such an action and a formal conference of states was convened to act upon it. 12 states from Europe signed the first Geneva Convention where it was agreed to provide care for every soldier wounded and sick during the war.

In the beginning, it was meant for only the soldiers irrespective of their nationalities but over the period of time, it was extended to anyone and everyone caught up in a conflict zone or war.

The Convention of 1864 has been replaced at least three times in the years 1906, 1929 and 1949 on the same subject. And additional protocols were added to the same in the years 1977 and 2005.

The first Geneva Convention elaborates on the protection given to the sick and wounded armed forces in the field, the second convention deals with naval forces at sea, the third one is all about the Prisoners of War and the fourth and last convention talks about the civilians trapped in a war or conflict zone. All these Conventions have been ratified by 196 countries and are applicable to all the parties to conflict until one of the parties has signed the 1949 convention.

The Convention which has been violated by Pakistan when they released the video of the captured Indian Air Force pilot is the third convention which was first elaborated in the Geneva Convention held in 1929 and were improved upon in the Geneva Convention of 1949. This Convention is specific to the Prisoners of War (POW) and provides for a number of protective measures for the member of armed forces who have fallen into the hands of the adversary during a conflict.

The POW is applicable only to armed conflict which is international in its nature. And although this convention is applicable only to the armed forces but it also classifies other categories of individuals/groups who have recourse to the POW status.

The convention has clearly specified that no legal proceedings can be conducted against the POWs for being part of the hostilities but can be tried for war crimes. The detention of the POWs cannot be a form of punishment rather under Article 12-16, general protection clause, they cannot be humiliated or discriminated against and has to be treated humanely.

The detention of a POW is only meant to end his further participation in the hostilities. Under Article 17-121, specific protection clause, the POWs has the right to be repatriated or released after the end of hostilities. There cannot be any physical or mental torture to extract information or Intel.

He should be allowed correspondence with his relatives, should be given the right quality and hygienic food and the same clause also specifies the ways in which they can be made to work. The work has to be paid for by his captors and the personal belongings of the POWs cannot be taken from them including their identity proof and personal documents.

The case of IAF Wing Commander Varthaman

The case of the Wing Commander has been a topic of discussion regarding his status of POW as there has been no declaration of war from either of the sides. However, the various commentaries on the Geneva Convention (III) put it very clear that any conflict arising between two or more countries which involves the armed forces is an armed conflict and the personnel captured during such an event has to be treated as a POW.

So it is very clear that the Indian Air Force Wing Commander is a POW and hence will have to be repatriated by Pakistan as soon as possible. The videos being the evidence that they have confined him is there for the world to see after its circulation in social media circles.

The question remains with the humiliating video of the Varthaman on the Pakistani government twitter handle, will they be punished for violating the Geneva Convention (III) as they have dishonoured an armed forces personnel as spelt out in Article 13 of the convention.

Wing Commander Abhinadan Varthaman was released by Pakistan on Friday evening as what it called peace gesture to de-escalate tension between the two neighbouring countries. However, India has maintained that his release was in line with Geneva Conventions.

