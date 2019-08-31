The Indo-Pak same-sex couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.

An Indian Pakistani lesbian couple got married in California and their photos have gone viral on social media by storm. Bianca Maieli and Saima have tied the knots in a grand ceremony that has brought together the Indo-Pak traditions and cultures. The couple had the most regal but yet simple wedding, there was also a Baraat followed by exchanging the rings. The couple became the best example of love behind the borders.

Bianka Maieli the Colombian Indian Christian woman met Saima the Pakistani Muslim at an event in America and that’s how their love story began. Bianka was wearing an ivory saree with golden embroidery in it, she carried it with heavy gold jewelry and was looking gorgeous in it.

Saima was wearing a black sherwani with golden-pink embroidery in it, she carried it with golden aviator glasses and nailed the look by wearing it.

Their friends and family also shared the lovely pictures from the wedding and people were appreciating it by commenting on it.

Bianka shared a beautiful picture with Saima from their wedding and captioned it as Life is sweeter with you. A user also commented while appreciating them that ‘a queen found another beautiful couple wishing countless blessings the couple’.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App