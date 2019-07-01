Indore assault case: Instead of condemning his son' brazen act, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that officers should not be arrogant and talk to people's representatives.

Indore assault case: Defiant BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday blamed the media and Indore civic body official Dhirendra Singh for his son Akash Vijayvargiya’s mistake. Terming the incident unfortunate, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said there was mishandling from both the sides (Akash Vijayvargiya and Dhirendra Singh) as they were Kachhe Khiladi (novice players) and blamed the media for blowing the minor issues out of proportion.

Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested last week for attacking Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) zonal officer Dhirendra Singh with a cricket bat in Indore, was granted bail on Sunday in both the cases-beating up a government officer and demonstrating a protest in Rajbara, Indore, over power cuts in the state.

West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said officers should not be arrogant and they should talk to people’s representatives. The BJP leader also made it clear that he will ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. He said that both Akash Vijayvargiya and the assaulted municipal officer Dhirendra Singh were novice players and blamed media for blowing out this issue out of proportion.

On the issue of the demolition of the building because of which fight took place in the first place, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he has served in the government as a councillor, mayor, and minister but he never heard of an order to demolish a building during rains. He added that if the building was to be demolished then arrangements should be made for the residents to live in a ‘Dharamshala’. He accused Nagar Nigam of mishandling the issue stating that no women staff or women police were present there and it was a very immature behaviour from the official and should not happen again.

Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

After being released from jail on bail, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya defended his action of assaulting the government employee and said that he hoped he would not get another chance to behave in such a manner.

