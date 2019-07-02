A day after senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya came forward to defend his son Akash in the Indore assault case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the behaviour of an elected representative in the strictest manner at the party's first parliamentary party meeting which was held today post-2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the cricket bat attack on Indore civic body official by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya – son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. The prime minister said this sort of behaviour is not acceptable to the party at any condition. Issuing a stern warning to the party members who encourage such dastardly act, Modi said he doesn’t care about the stature of the accused and such people should be sacked from the party with immediate effect. He slammed the party leaders and supporters who had welcomed Akash when he was released from the jail.

Kailash Vijayvargiy’s son Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested last week for attacking Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) zonal officer Dhirendra Singh with a cricket bat in Indore, was granted bail on Sunday in both the cases-beating up a government officer and demonstrating a protest in Rajbara, Indore, over power cuts in Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, Kailash Vijayvargiya blamed the media and Indore civic body official Dhirendra Singh for his son Akash’s mistake. The national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said there was mishandling from both the sides (Akash Vijayvargiya and Dhirendra Singh) as they were Kachhe Khiladi (novice players) and blamed the media for blowing the minor issues out of proportion.

Delhi: BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting concludes, at the Parliament library building. https://t.co/2IwCElH39b — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said PM Modi today conveyed a clear message to all the party members that such behaviour is not acceptable, be it anyone. Rudy said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong and the PM’s warning is applicable to everyone.

RP Rudy, BJP MP on Akash Vijayvargiya: PM in BJP parliamentary party meeting today said any kind of misbehaviour that brings down party’s name is unacceptable. He said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable on everyone. pic.twitter.com/TWTUkmeHy8 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda AND other leaders attended the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament library building on Tuesday. PM Modi, who chaired the meeting, was felicitated at the party’s first parliamentary party meet post-2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pralhad Joshi, Minister of the Parliamentary Affairs, briefed the media on the meeting. Modi laid down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament, reports said.

