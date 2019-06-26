Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya beats civic officer with cricket bat: The son of senior BJP leader and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya can he heard shouting that the municipal workers should leave in 5 minutes and that whatever occurs after those 5 minutes will be their responsibility.

Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya beats civic officer with cricket bat: Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been caught on camera beating up an employee of the Indore municipal body and that too with a cricket bat. Reports said the municipal workers were on a drive to rid the area of encroachments when Vijayvargiya attacked the workers with his cricket bat as the media accompanying the anti-encroachment team filmed the entire fracas.

In the video of the assault which is fast turning viral, Vijayvargiya can he heard shouting that the municipal workers should leave in 5 minutes and that whatever occurs after those 5 minutes will be their responsibility.

Before beating up the employee, Vijayvargiya was heard telling the employee, who some reports countered, was asking for a bribe to not demolish the structure. A local BJP leader blamed the entire incident on the municipal workers, who, he claimed, were out only to extort bribes in the name of the anti-encroachment drive.

Indore, the seat of the Maratha Holkar dynasty which ruled the region, is known for several old buildings, the Gandhi Hall, clock tower, the Rajwada Palace and the Laal Bagh Palace. It is also famous for its night market. But like all old cities, Indore suffers from inordinate encroachments. Madhya Pradesh is ruled by a Congress government under CM Kamal Nath after 15 years of BJP rule under Shivraj Singh Chouhan ended in the Assembly elections of 2018.

