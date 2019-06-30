Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who assaulted civic body official, was released from jail today morning. The moment he stepped out, his supporters garlanded him outside the jail. The BJP MLA said that he is not embarrassed about what he did.

Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who assaulted civic body official, garlanded outside the jail, says pray won’t get another chance to bat: After being arrested for beating up a civic body official with a cricket bat last week, Akash Vijayvargiya, a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was released from jail on Sunday morning. His supporters came out to receive him outside the jail and garlanded him as he walked out of the jail in Indore. Earlier on Saturday, a special court in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal granted bail to the Indore BJP lawmaker. He was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on June 26, 2019.

Addressing the media, Akash said that he could not think of doing something else when he saw a woman was being dragged that too in front of the police. He added that he was not embarrassed of what his did. He said that he prayed to God that the man did not give him the opportunity to beat him again (ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de).

Indore: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was granted bail by Bhopal's Special Court yesterday,released from jail. He was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat on June 26. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/AvPb1HsWhP — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA: In such a situation when a woman was being dragged in front of police, I couldn't think of doing anything else, not embarrassed at what I did. But I pray to god 'ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de.' #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/n9OJSfvgMR — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Akash has also been granted bail in connection with a protest in Rajbada over power cuts in the state. The court has granted the bail on cash security of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 in both the cases respectively.

The Madhya Pradesh Police had filed an FIR against the BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and his 10 associates, who were present at the spot while he was beating the officer.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also reacted to the matter saying breaking laws has become a habit of the BJP in the past 15 years. He added that a cricket bat should be used to symbolise the nation’s victory, not defeat of democracy.

