Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Indore Usha Thakur on Sunday stoked controversy by terming the ongoing #MeToo campaign a ‘shortcut’ for women to achieve success. The BJP leader, who has been in the news for her controversial statements on Navratra celebrations, Muslims and Maggi ban, alleged that some women are levelling allegations of sexual harassment for their personal interests. The BJP MLA also cautioned that the short term success achieved by them compromising the ethical values of life is meaningless.

“Tarakki ke liye shortcut apnaati hai mahilayein, niji swarth ke liye naitik mulyo sekarti hai samjhauta, isliye samsayaon me fansati hai. Jeevan mulyo se samjhauta kar paayi safalta nirarthak (Women adopt shortcut to achieve success. They compromise with moral values for their personal gains. The success achieved by compromising the values of life is meaningless),” the BJP leader said.

Her statement comes at a time when Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar is facing a flurry of sexual harassment allegation levelled against him by several women and the BJP has reportedly distanced itself from Akbar leaving him alone to handle the issue himself. As the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the country, around a dozen women journalists accused Akbar of sexual harassment and molestation, leading to a growing chorus for his ouster as the Minister of State for External Affairs. However, the Union minister on Sunday called the allegations as baseless and vowed to take legal action against the indiviuals who tarnished his image in general public. Hinting towards a political propaganda, MJ Akbar also asked why these allegations cropped up before Lok Sabha elections and said that these false and baseless allegations have caused irreparable damage to his reputation.

Usha Thakur had also courted controversy by supporting banning of Muslim youths from Navratra Garba venues, alleging that Muslim youths court Hindu girls with a ploy to convert them to Islam. She also urged all the garba organizers in her constituency to verify the identities of all the entrants using their voter ids.

On September 25, 2015, she had said that Muslims should sacrifice their sons and not goats if the ritual of qurbani was so important. Citing the legend of Ibrahim, the MLA had said in Indore that Muslims should follow the example of Ibrahim and sacrifice their sons, because a goat had taken the place of Ibrahim’s son.

In June 2015, Usha Thakur has sparked a row over Maggi ban. Justifying ban on sale of two-minute Maggi noodles, said had said that new generation mothers have gone lazy and that is why the sale of Maggi has attained such huge proportions.

The #MeToo campaign began an year ago in Hollywood in October shortly after The New York Times and The New Yorker published several stories about decades-long predation of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. However, it gained momentum in India after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta recently accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Following her revelation, accusations are being made against some powerful personalities in the media and the entertainment industry, including Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Vikas Bahl and many others.

