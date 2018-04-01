The four-storey building was old and the collapse took place after a car collided with a pillar put up on the front portion of the building. The building of MS Hotel is situated in Chhoti Gwaltoli area, close to Sarvate Bus Stand. The hotel reportedly held a capacity of 25 rooms. Several people are said to be trapped under the debris. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government is also looking into the matter.

A four-storey private hotel situated in Sarwate area of Indore, collapsed on Saturday at around 9:20 PM. At least 10 people were crushed to death and several were left injured. Reports suggest that over two dozen people are feared to be trapped under the debris of a four-storey building in Madhya Pradesh. The building was old and the collapse took place after a car collided with a pillar put up on the front portion of the building. The building of MS Hotel is situated in Chhoti Gwaltoli area, close to Sarvate Bus Stand. The hotel reportedly held a capacity of 25 rooms.

After the collapse took place, the concerned authorities were rushed to the spot. The administration also deployed police personnel in large numbers to carry rescue operations. All the injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital where they are currently being treated. The building of MS Hotel was old and was old and was known was hotel and lodging facilities. As per police reports, there are still at least 20 people trapped under the debris of the hotel building. Several people are said to be trapped in their car which got caught under the debris.

Commenting on the matter, Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra said that a car rammed into the MS Hotel which is believed to be extremely old and hosts a hotel and lodging facility. Expressing sorrow over the matter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government is also looking into the matter. Taking to his Twitter handle he said that rescue works are in full force and the administration is keeping a close eye on the incident. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also said that the relief works are in full swing.

