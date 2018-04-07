Indrani Mukerjea was shifted to the emergency ward of JJ Hospital in Byculla on Friday night. Indrani Mukerjea currently faces trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. In 2015, Indrani Mukerjea was suspected of a drug overdose after which she was admitted to the JJ Hospital for almost a week. Indrani Mukerjea currently faces trial; over the charges of allegedly abducting her stepdaughter Sheena Bora on April 24, 2012.

The former head of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea was shifted to the emergency ward of JJ Hospital in Byculla, Mumbai on Friday night. Indrani Mukerjea currently faces trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani was reportedly rushed to the hospital in a delirious condition. Earlier in 2015, Indrani Mukerjea was rushed to a hospital in a semi-conscious condition and was admitted for an alleged drug overdose. As per the doctor looking after Indrani, she was shifted to critical care unit (CCU) from the emergency ward.

In 2015, Indrani Mukerjea was suspected of a drug overdose after which she was admitted to the JJ Hospital for almost a week. Commenting on her current condition, Medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase told TOI that they were still evaluating her condition. He further added that she was stable. As per the case history shared by Byculla prison superintendent, the applicant showed symptoms of chronic small vessels ischemic changes. The report suggested that her blood pressure was fluctuating and remained at a high level.

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, admitted to JJ Hospital in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gs1CjOA0yT — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh to get New Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath plans 500-acre township worth Rs 350 crore

The early reports also suggested that Indrani Mukerjea also suffered blackouts inside the prison. During her time in the prison, it was reported that Indrani Mukerjea had lost substantial weight. While looking into the matter, the Court said that following the case history of Indrani Mukerjea it was found that the jail superintendent had acted timely and also referred the applicant for treatment to JJ Hospital. Indrani Mukerjea currently faces trial over the charges of allegedly abducting her stepdaughter Sheena Bora on April 24, 2012. The body of Sheena Bora was later recovered on April 25, 2012, at a deserted spot in Raigad.

ALSO READ: Is polygamy, nikah halala more important than Ayodhya land dispute? Muslim bodies ask Supreme Court

ALSO READ: Petition by former law minister challenges CJI Dipak Misra’s authority to assign cases

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App