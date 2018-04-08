Indrani Mukerjea is still kept under observation at JJ Hospital in Mumbai as her health condition has not improved from Friday night. Sources said that Indrani Mukerjea had some fluctuation in her blood pressure and also an increased pulse rate. Indrani Mukerjea, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for killing her daughter on April 24, 2012. She is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Indrani Mukerjea who is currently at Byculla women’s jail in Mumbai over the charges of abducting and killing her stepdaughter, Sheena Bora, was rushed to the JJ Hospital in a ‘delirious condition’ on Friday night. The doctors attending Indrani had earlier stated that her condition was stable after which she was shifted from Individual Care Unit (ICU) to Critical Care Unit (CCU). However, if current reports are to believed, Indrani is still kept under observation as her health condition has not improved from Friday night. Sources said that Indrani Mukerjea had some fluctuation in her blood pressure and also an increased pulse rate.

On April 7, one of the accused in Shena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted to cardiac intensive care unit after undergoing blood tests. As per a report by India Today, the doctors looking after Indrani said that she might have been poisoned due to a drug reaction. Meanwhile, the official media reports are still awaited. A source told Times Now that Indrani was reportedly on life support and her condition has not improved since yesterday. The former owner of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for killing her daughter on April 24, 2012. She was charged with abducting and murdering her own daughter. Apart from Indrani Mukerjea, her husband, Peter Mukerjea also faces trial in Sheena Bora murder case.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. As per reports, Shena Bora’s dead body was disposed in Raigad on April 25, 2012, at a deserted spot in Pen. However, the whole incident came to light after Indrani’s driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested on August 21 in 2015 in illegal arms case. Following the arrest, then Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria had ordered the reopening of the case. Following interrogation by the police, the driver spilled the beans about Sheena Bora’s murder after which the police arrested Indrani. She was recently confronted by Karti Chidambaram in INX media case. The case is being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

