Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal's brother Pramod Mittal has been arrested on Wednesday in Bosnia for suspicion of fraud and abuse of power. Reports said the case is related to Pramod Mittal who is running a coking plant in the northeastern town of Lukavac.

Pramod Mittal, an Indian businessman was arrested by police on Wednesday in Bosnia over suspicion of crime and abuse of power. Pramod Mittal, who heads the supervisory board of metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac, is the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

Along with Pramod, GIKIL’s general manager Paramesh Bhattacharyya and Razib Dash, a supervisory board member, had also been detained. The prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic of Tuzla cantonal prosecution department has said that the trio was arrested on suspicion of a crime they have committed since 2003. The accused have been detained at GIKIL’s premises in the northern town of Lukavac. Meanwhile, the police is examining the premises of GIKIL and accused will be taken to the Tuzla prosecutors department later today.

The prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic has said if the suspects were found guilty, they were sentenced for around 45 years. The accused will be presented before the judge on Wednesday. Pramod Mittal, who owns several companies in the Balkans, has been detained over his embezzlement of around Rs 5 million.

Founded in 2003, GIKIL is co-headed by Pramod Mittal’s Global Steel Holdings and a local public company. In 2009, GIKIL workers held a week-long shut down after the company failed to pay them their salaries on time. Later, the workers resumed work after GIKIL promised them to pay back their wages. In 2018, GIKIL’s general manager Debasish Ganguly was also arrested after its reservoir exploded causing a toxic material spill in the area around the northeastern town of Lukavac. Later, the company was ordered to cease all business activities due to professional negligence.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App