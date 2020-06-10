Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is one of the first CMs in the country to recognise tailors , Rajakas ( washermen) and Nayee Brahmins ( barbers) amid coronavirus pandemic and provide them optimal financial assistance.

World renowned hairstylist and owner of Jawed Habib hair and beauty Ltd , Jawed Habib who runs over 800 salons and 65 hair institutes across the country appreciated the CM for not only recognising his profession for the first time ever but also providing financial assistance at a time when people belonging to these professions are having to cope with huge losses due to the lockdown.

In a video message that Mr.Habib put out , he said , ‘ Corona has changed the world. It has changed our profession. At a time like this , the AP Government has launched a scheme under which a financial assistance of 10,000 will be extended to Nayee Barhmins , Rajakas and Tailors and this has been done by our Honorable CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. You know what I want to say? Thank you. Full support , Dil se , thank you ‘.

Another well known celebrity stylist who is currently actor Allu Arjun’s personal stylist , Harman Kaur also went onto thank the CM for launching ‘ Jagananna Chedodu’. In a video message put out by Harman, she says ,’ Amid the Corona scare and the consequential lockdown, it has been brought to my notice that the Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Hon. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch a scheme called ‘Jagannana Chedodu’ under which the Government will be advancing 10,000 INR of financial assisstance to 1,25,926 tailors and 38,767 Naayi Brahmins (barbers) to not only help them keep up their business but also cope with the losses incurred during the lockdown. As someone who hails from an industry which is directy dependent on both tailors as well as stylists, I would like to thank and welcome this move by the Hon.CM as it is the first time a Government has come up with a scheme catering spefically to these professions. Hoping that more such schemes benefiting people across strata would be initiatied in the near future, I’d like to conclude this video by thanking Mr.Jagan once again.”

The Honorable CM launched the ‘ Jagananna Chedodu’ Scheme on Wednesday during a video conference attended by district collectors, beneficiaries and public representative. A total of 2,47,040 beneficiaries will be extended a one time annual financial assistance of 10,000 rupees. Out of which, 1,25,926 happen to be Tailor, 82,347 Rajakas and 38,767 Nayee Brahmins.

Speaking during the video conference the Honorable CM said ,’ This scheme is aimed at supporting those people who depend on their hard work for survival, those who have depended on these professions for generations. A total of 247.04 crores will be deposited into 2,47,040 unencumbered bank accounts’.

