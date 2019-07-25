38-year-old Sunak is Conservative party MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) is a pro-Brexit campaigner who has now replaced Liz Truss as the Chief sEcretary to the treasury

After Priti Patel, another Indian-origin politician to make it to the Boris Johnson cabinet is Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak. He is among the three Indians to have found a place in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new cabinet team. Another Indian to have been inducted in the new cabinet is Alok Sharma.

38-year-old Sunak is Conservative party MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) is a pro-Brexit campaigner who has now replaced Liz Truss as the Chief sEcretary to the treasury. Born in the UK, Sunak’s mother was a pharmacist while his father worked in the National Health Service (NHS) as a general practitioner father. He met Naryan Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy in California and married her later on.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App