Inked! But where’s the indelible mark gone? Ask people on Twitter

The indelible ink is applied on the forefinger of voters during elections to prevent double voting. However, some voters were amazed to find that the indelible ink was gone with a simple hand wash.

Some voters on Thursday were surprised to find their indelible ink gone with a simple hand wash, prompting them to react on twitter if the claim of the indelible mark really holds truth.

Sameeksha Khare, one of the voters, twitted a photo of her hand to show that the mark had gone. She said that she was surprised to find out that the indelible ink on her hand had gone with a simple rub.

The caption of her photo said does this look like the hand of someone who voted in the morning today? She wanted to know if the batch of the indelible ink at the centre she visited was faulty. She added that she would give more detail of the incident if someone was interested to know.

.@SpokespersonECI @ceoup Does this look like the hand of someone who voted in the morning today? The indelible ink, as the name suggests, cannot be removed. So was the batch in my polling booth faulty? Please check. I can provide you details separately. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/xkcRtJPOzZ — Sameeksha Khare (@sameekshakh) April 11, 2019

Another twitterati said that after noticing Sameeksha’s post, she herself had tried to remove it with a hand wash. Although it didn’t go away from the wash, it did disappear after applying a nail polish remover.

Re-tweeting Sameeksha’s post, Ritu Kapur said that she didn’t believe people who said that the indelible ink is washing off. And so she tried nail polish remover, and to her astonishment it was gone.

I voted. I got inked. I did not believe the people who said that indelible ink is washing off. So I tried nail polish remover – and magic – the mark is gone @SpokespersonECI. What’s ECI’s response? pic.twitter.com/S12TKw8M07 — Ritu Kapur (@kapur_ritu) April 11, 2019

The indelible ink is applied on the forefinger of voters during elections to prevent double voting. As per the Election Commission guidelines, poll officers require to apply the ink on all voters at polling booths.

The ink uses silver nitrate that leaves a semi-permanent mark after it’s applied. It’s an effective method for countries where identity documents of citizens are not always standardized.

It is normally applied to the cuticle of the left hand index finger where it is almost impossible to remove quickly. It can be applied with sponge inserts, brush applicators, spray bottles or marker pens.

