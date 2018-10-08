In a presser, on Sunday, INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala said that he will unite the opposition for the 2019 Loksabha Elections and will support BSP supremo Mayawati as the next Prime Minister of India. "INLD-BSP will come together to support Mayawati as the next PM of the country," said former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala.

In his speech, Om Prakash Chautala said his father Devi Lal Chautala devoted his life for the betterment of poor and farmers. He had a dream that every citizen should have enough food, shelter, good education and access to affordable health.

Sabhi vipakshi dalon ko ikatha karke hum behen Mayawati ji ko iss desh ke pradhan mantri ke pad par baithane ka kaam karen: Om Prakash Chautala, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and former Haryana CM

“Today, he is not amongst us but we have to follow his ideas and work towards realising his dreams,” said former Haryana Cheif Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

“Repeat 1987 (when the INLD swept the state polls) by strengthening the hands of the INLD-BSP combine so that (Om Prakash) Chautala once again becomes the chief minister,” he added.

Addressing the rally, the former Haryana CM’s son Abhay Chautala said that if they returns to power then their priority will be to waive complete crop loan and electricity bills of farmers.

Abhay Chautala requested people to vote for INLD-BSP alliance and help them to return in power in next Harayana assembly polls.

