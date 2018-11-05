INS Arihant completes nuclear triad: India became the world's sixth country to put a nuclear-armed attack submarine into operation. The US, UK, France, Russia and most recently China now have nuclear-armed submarines in operation. INS Arihant, code named as S-73, means Slayer of Enemies in Sanskrit. The 6,000-tonne vessel was commissioned in the Indian Navy in August 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates the crew of INS Arihant which returned from its first deterrence patrol completing the establishment of the country's nuclear triad on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday felicitated the crew of INS Arihant which returned from its first deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country’s nuclear triad. Addressing the crew of INS Arihant, PM Modi said the success of INS Arihant is a big step towards strengthening national security and at the same time it is an open challenge for the country’s enemies. Today, India became the world’s sixth country to put a nuclear-armed attack submarine into operation while the US, UK, France, Russia and China already have nuclear-armed submarines in operation.

Without mentioning the name of Pakistan or China, the prime minister said the nuclear-capable submarine is a fitting response to those indulging in nuclear blackmail. On several occasions in the past, Pakistan has threatened India about the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Indian forces if any attempt is made to enter its territory. Sweden-based nuclear watchdog Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said Pakistan possesses 140-150 nuclear warheads while India’s nuclear stockpile stands between 130-140 as of June 2018. In the backdrop of Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapon programme and development of short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Nasr, Modi said INS Arihant will act as a credible nuclear deterrence and this is the need of the hour.

INS Arihant, code named as S-73, means Slayer of Enemies in Sanskrit. The 6,000-tonne vessel was commissioned in the Indian Navy in August 2016. It was built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the Ship Building Centre in the port city of Visakhapatnam. The 110-meter long Arihant took more than three decades to be developed.

Here’s a timeline of events in the history of the development of INS Arihant:

1970: Arihant project was sanctioned by the GOI.

1984: Design, Technology & project approved.

1998: Work began.

2009: Arihant revealed for the first time.

2013: The nuclear reactor on board Arihant goes critical.

2015-16: Extensive trails

Nuclear weapons onboard INS Arihant

– K15 short-range missiles with a range of over 700Km.

– K4 ballistic missiles with a range of 3,500Km.

Other important factors of INS Arihant

– INS Arihant is operated by Navy but directly be under the operational command of PMO through Strategic Force Command, not MoD as it’s a strategic nuclear asset of the country.

– It can launch nuclear weapons from underwater.

– INS Arihant was not exposed in the International Fleet Review 2016 even though it was ready due to secrecy and security concerns.

– 2 more Arihant class submarines are being built at Shipbuilding Centre at Vizag.

– INS Chakra, the 1st nuclear submarine was procured from Russia was commissioned in 2012.

