INS Brahmaputra Catches Fire, Junior Sailor Dies, Search Operation Underway

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Brahmaputra is resting on one side after a major fire broke out on the ship, resulting in the loss of a junior sailor for whom the search is in progress, the Indian Navy said.

The fire broke out in the INS Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21, while she was undergoing refit.

“In the fire incident onboard the frigate INS Brahmaputra, the warship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side. All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress,” the Indian Navy said.

“An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident. A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further, follow-on actions, including sanitization checks for assessment of residual risk of fire, were carried out,” they added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also directed Navy Chief Chied Dinesh K. Tripathi to take appropriate action in the incident.

“Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, has apprised RM Shri @rajnathsingh

of the fire breakout onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra and the damages caused by the incident. RM Shri @rajnathsingh has directed the Navy Chief to take appropriate action,” the Office of the Raksha Mantri posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)