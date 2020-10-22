Army Chief MM Naravane on Thursday said that the commissioning of INS Kavaratti marked yet another significant step in securing the country's maritime goals. He said that he congratulates and extends his best wishes to Team Kavaratti.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): The commissioning of INS Kavaratti marks yet another significant step in securing our country’s maritime goals, said Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. “The commissioning of INS Kavaratti marks yet another significant step in securing our country’s maritime goals. I congratulate and extend my best wishes to Team Kavaratti,” said Naravane.

“The ship derives the name from the beautiful capital of the Lakshadweep island, Kavaratti. This indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) vessel is equipped with advanced weapons, composite superstructure and stealth features is a beauty by itself. It has been constructed with numerous novel design features and indigenous equipment fit is demonstrative of collective abilities in realising the aim of making India Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

The Army Chief continued saying, Indian Navy has always been a strong force, defends our maritime borders, territories, exclusive economic zone along our vast coastline. Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette “INS Kavaratti” was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Kavaratti has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

According to the Indian Navy, touted as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette, Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation, thus, accentuating our national objective of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ship’s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation’s growing capability in this niche area.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti distinguished herself by operating in support of was Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971.

