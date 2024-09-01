Sunday, September 1, 2024

INS Satvahana Celebrates Indian Athlete Jyothi Yarraji

In a wholesome gesture, INS Satvahana of the Eastern Naval Command recently honored athlete Jyothi Yarraji for her groundbreaking achievement as India’s first female Olympic hurdler.

INS Satvahana Celebrates Indian Athlete Jyothi Yarraji

In a wholesome gesture, INS Satvahana of the Eastern Naval Command recently honored athlete Jyothi Yarraji for her groundbreaking achievement as India’s first female Olympic hurdler.

Held in Visakhapatnam, this ceremony was attended by the Secretary of the AP Athletics Association.

During the event, Jyothi Yarraji shared her inspiring journey, engaged with the audience, and motivated young naval personnel, including Agniveers, to follow their dreams.

Also Read: Indian Army To Appoint New Corps Commander In Kashmir Valley Post-State Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, at the recent Paris Olympics, Jyothi Yarraji did not advance to the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles, finishing fourth in the repechage round heat one with a time of 13.17 seconds.

Must Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles, Indian Army, And BSF Seize Arms And Ammunition In Kakching

But, despite not making it past the repechage round,  Jyothi’s participation marked a significant milestone for India as she was the first Indian athlete to compete in this event at the Olympics.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags:

Eastern Naval Command INS Satvahana Jyothi Yarraji NewsX Paris Olympics 2024
addBlock

Recent Post

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nithya Sre Reaches Quarterfinals As Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist Krishna Is Eliminated

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nithya Sre Reaches Quarterfinals As Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist Krishna Is Eliminated

Indigo Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Rerouted Following Bomb Threat

Indigo Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Rerouted Following Bomb Threat

Railway Minister Vaishnaw At BEML: Foundation Stone For New Hangar Laid

Railway Minister Vaishnaw At BEML: Foundation Stone For New Hangar Laid

Famed ‘Russian Spy’ Whale Hvaldimir Dies In Norway

Famed ‘Russian Spy’ Whale Hvaldimir Dies In Norway

Indian Army Celebrates The Valor Of Sepoy Sukhvir Singh In Ladakh

Indian Army Celebrates The Valor Of Sepoy Sukhvir Singh In Ladakh

Warangal Discom Engineer Arrested By ACB For Bribe Of Rs 20,000

Warangal Discom Engineer Arrested By ACB For Bribe Of Rs 20,000

“Hamas Leaders Will Pay For These Crimes”: Biden Outraged By Hostage Murders

“Hamas Leaders Will Pay For These Crimes”: Biden Outraged By Hostage Murders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox