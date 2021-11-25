Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy's ability to protect the nation's maritime interests.

The Indian Navy commissioned INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, in Mumbai on Thursday. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh commissioned INS Vela at the Naval Dockyard. The Navy chief said that INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations.



“INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today’s dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy’s ability to protect India’s maritime interests,” he said.

The Navy chief also said that the P-75 project represents the growing strategic congruence between India and France. “Today’s commissioning marks another high point in this enduring partnership. We crossed halfway mark of Project 75,” he said.