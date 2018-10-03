Facebook-owned Instagram is up after an hour-long global outage. Many social media users reported that they were unable to open the application and refresh the feed. Mobile application and desktop version are now working properly. India is the second largest market for Instagram with 67 million users in July.

India is the second largest market for Instagram with 67 million users in July

Social media application Instagram has crashed, leaving millions of its users to unable to log on to their accounts. Many social media users reported that the application has failed to open with an error message. However, the Facebook-owned picture sharing platform resolved the issue after some time. Users were also unable to refresh the news feed on the application. The issue was not just limited to India but various parts of the world. With users on their toes, #instagramdown was trending on Twitter at 2nd position in India trends.

India is the second largest market for Instagram with 67 million users in July. Many social media users took to Twitter to express their concerns regarding the popular picture sharing platform.

This is how Twitter reacted:-

Okay… Mission aboard. I repeat mission aboard. Everyone who was on their way to the Facebook and Instagram headquarters to take down ZUCC for #instagramdown… You can go home. App is back. put the guns down and go get some pizza. We did good guys. We got them pic.twitter.com/8DJJKeLar2 — 𝓡𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 🐕 (@lovelyjeromemp4) October 3, 2018

#instagramdown

Instagram people: Where we should go !! Twitter !! Facebook !!? pic.twitter.com/1X8IdpNLYo — Deemah (@De9011) October 3, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More