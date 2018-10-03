Social media application Instagram has crashed, leaving millions of its users to unable to log on to their accounts. Many social media users reported that the application has failed to open with an error message. However, the Facebook-owned picture sharing platform resolved the issue after some time. Users were also unable to refresh the news feed on the application. The issue was not just limited to India but various parts of the world. With users on their toes, #instagramdown was trending on Twitter at 2nd position in India trends.
India is the second largest market for Instagram with 67 million users in July. Many social media users took to Twitter to express their concerns regarding the popular picture sharing platform.
This is how Twitter reacted:-
