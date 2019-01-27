In a series of fresh developments, a case of fraud has come to light in New Delhi on Sunday in which a customer has been forced to renew his car policy through a broker. The company in question is none other than Bajaj Allianz General Insurance company. With this, the aggrieved customer is not able to register a complaint on the official website of IRDA at the moment.

A fresh case of fraud and cheating concerning Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. has come to light in New Delhi on Sunday, January 27. In what seems like a foul play, a motorist who purchased his four-wheeler vehicle last year has been forced to renew his policy through a broker acting as an intermediary between the two parties. Despite several attempts made by the motorist to complete the given process online, the insurance company is not willing to cooperate and has been pressurising the motorist to renew his policy through the broker.

With this, the registered phone number on the policy is not of the motorist but the broker, which is a cause of concern. The efforts to get justice seem bleak to the motorist as the official website of IRDA is not accepting any complaints at the moment.

Shockingly, this is not the first time that Bajaj Allianz has drawn flak for cheating its customers. Before this, a video had gone viral on social media that claimed that the insurance company is cheating the farmers in Maharashtra. In the video, a former employee of Bajaj Allianz can be exposing how the company has a tie-up with local banks who force the farmer loan aspirants to take insurance if they want to get their loan cleared.

The fresh developments concerning the insurance and banking sector raise questions on the moral responsibility, ethics and customer care of the company. It is to be noted that the ineffectiveness of the customer care support on the official website of Bajaj Allianz is a further cause of concern for customers as they are left with no road to recovery or assistance.

