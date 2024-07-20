Intense Firefighting Operation by Indian Coast Guard on Cargo Ship Near Karwar, Karnataka

The Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) three ships are conducting a firefighting operation after a major fire broke out on the MV Maersk Frankfurt cargo ship near Karwar, Karnataka. The merchant vessel, on its way from Mundra to Colombo, was reportedly carrying “International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) cargo” and explosions have been occurring on its front part, the Coast Guard said.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ships Sujeet and Samrat have augmented firefighting efforts, and the operation is currently being conducted by ICG Ships Sujeet, Sachet, and Samrat. Persistent efforts by the ships for more than 12 hours have prevented the fire from spreading further.

As much of #India is asleep, 3 ships of @IndiaCoastGuard are fighting the Fire on cargo ship @Maersk Frankfurt, that’s ~190kms off #Goa The ship with 21crew was sailing Mundra-Colombo, carrying dangerous goods..explosions have been occurring.. SW monsoon #weather is harsh pic.twitter.com/fttMzUXUCA — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) July 19, 2024

In its latest update, the Indian Coast Guard said, “India Coast Guard Ships Sujeet, Sachet, and Samrat have been fighting the fire for over 12 hours, preventing its spread. As of 0700 hrs, 20 Jul, the vessel is 6.5 NM south of Karwar. An ICG Dornier aircraft from Goa is conducting aerial assessments, with an additional aircraft from Kochi positioned for Search and Rescue. ETV Water Lily departed Mumbai on 19 Jul and is expected to arrive on scene by 21 Jul.”

Late on Friday night, the Indian Coast Guard control room in Mumbai received a distress call from container carrier MV Maersk Frankfurt, 50 NM off Karwar, regarding a major fire onboard. ICG Dornier and ships Sachet, Sujeet, and Samrat were immediately pressed into action. An additional aircraft was also mobilized to augment Search and Rescue efforts. The Coast Guard said that firefighting was in progress to avert ecological disaster and ensure the safety of the vessel and crew.

VIDEO | Fire fighting efforts continue to control the blaze that broke out on a merchant vessel reportedly carrying hazardous cargo about 102 nautical miles southwest of Goa. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/nwRXrkaagv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2024

As of 7 a.m. on July 20, 2024, the Maersk Frankfurt is positioned 6.5 nautical miles south of Karwar. The vessel has been advised to alter course away from land and is currently heading on course 180 at a speed of 6 knots. However, prevailing south-westerly winds and heavy swells are posing challenges in firefighting operations. Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out on a container cargo merchant vessel about 102 nautical miles southwest of Goa.

In visuals, huge flames of fire can be seen gushing out of the container ship while ICG ships are throwing water to douse the flames. Notably, the ICG is carrying out firefighting operations on the ship, which carries dangerous international maritime goods, amid bad weather and heavy rains.

(With ANI Inputs)

