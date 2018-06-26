In another development to the Lucknow interfaith couple who was humiliated by a passport officer, the police on Tuesday said that applicant Ms Seth address which she has mentioned in the application do not match with the address she has mentioned in the passport application. The matter has been referred to the Regional Passport Officer in Noida.

A new development in the Lucknow interfaith couple controversy took place on Tuesday when Lucknow police said that the address mentioned by the couple in the passport application do not match to the place where they currently stay. The police have said that the couple is not staying at the address they have mentioned for almost a year.

According to police, the couple filed the application in their hometown Lucknow but they live in Noida. Rules say that whosoever is seeking a passport should mention in their application the most recent address and also a previous one at which they have stayed in the past one year.

Further speaking in the case, the police indicated that the couple might be asked to file another application or more documents to be submitted in the Noida office.

A senior police official informed media that an applicant should be staying at the residence one has mentioned in the passport application for atleast a year. In her application, Ms Seth has mentioned Lucknow address but she is living in Noida. The matter has been reported to Regional Passport Office which will take appropriate action in the case.

“In our investigation, we found out that Tanvi Seth has not been staying at the current mentioned address for a year. We have sent our report to the Regional Passport Office, further investigation will be done by them: Deepak Kumar, SSP. Lucknow on Inter-faith couple passport row,” SSP Deepak Kumar said.

The interfaith couple case got highlighted after a passport officer allegedly humialted the couple in public asked the husband to change his religion and name. He also humliated the woman for marrying a muslim man.

The couple then in an attempt to seek help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted her about the incident. Following this, the passport officer who allegedly humiliated was transferred, however, he refused to accept any such allegation on him.

Following this episode, random people on Twitter targeted Sushma Swaraj for helping the couple and transferring the passport official. Slamming the trollers in her own way, Sushma Swaraj liked and retweeted some of the abusive tweets that were targeted on her.

The couple had got their passport after EAM’s interference but now a new development has surfaced.

Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday while announcing new rules said, “Married men & women complained that their marriage certificates are required at the passport office, we scrapped the rule. Some divorced women complained that they are required to fill the name of ex-husband & their children of their estranged father. So we changed the rule.”

Married men & women complained that their marriage certificates are reqd. at passport office, we scrapped the rule. Some divorced women complained that they are reqd. to fill the name of ex-husband & their children of their estranged father. So we changed the rule: Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/kwWbjGV4u5 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2018

