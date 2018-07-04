An internal government probe headed by MEA on Wednesday, July 4, said that the Lucknow passport officer named Vikas Mishra was wrong to ask irrelevant questions to the interfaith couple when they visited his office for passport application. the incident sparked controversy after the passport official allegedly harassed the couple and asked the women to convert to Hinduism.

An internal government investigation headed by the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) found that the Lucknow passport officer was not correct to ask the inter-faith couple inapt questions about their religion when they came to his office with their passport application. According to a report published by the Deccan Chronicle, Uttar Pradesh Police was also wrong in finding the couple’s residence and other details while carrying out the verification process.

On June 20, an interfaith couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow was allegedly harassed by a passport official. The woman, Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui went to a passport office to apply for a passport.

According to media reports, the officer refused to the wife clearance since she was married to a Muslim man and had not changed her name. The officer also allegedly asked the woman to convert to Hinduism.

Meanwhile, External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj faced trolls on Twitter after the MEA transferred the Lucknow passport official Vikas Mishra after he allegedly harassed the couple.

They further said that Lucknow passport officer did exceed his brief. further examination of the police verification found that they overstepped in finding out irrelevant details about the couple.

On Monday, the passport of Tanvi Seth was cleared by the Lucknow Regional Passport Office (RPO) as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) did not did not file any reported related to the 6-pointers which were mentioned in the new passport verification rules.

