The Chittoor wing of the Andhra Pradesh police has successfully cracked the ‘Chittoor- Nandi desecration’ case within just 72 hours. On the 27th of September, a local from the Abhayamangalam region of the Chittoor district reported the fact that the auspicious ‘Nandi’ outside the ‘Abhaya Anjaneya Temple’ was desecrated. GD Nellore police immediately registered an FIR and started investigating and 3 teams were formed by the SP to nab the culprits. During the early hours on 30th (today), upon receiving credible information that certain members of the gang behind this incident were hiding in the Kanipakam Mandal, one of the teams rushed to the location and successfully nabbed the entire gang of 8 members.

Interestingly, 5 out of the 8 accused who were arrested belong to the neighbouring state of Karnataka, which makes this an inter-state gang. Keeping this in mind, the police investigated further into the Modus Operandi of the gang in order to unravel the entire plot. Upon being questioned, the accused revealed that the gang first obtained information about a lot of prestigious temples in the state, then spoke to the locals to find out if any of them have a treasure hidden underneath.

In the meantime, those who came in from Karnataka found local partners to collaborate with. The accused went to the extent of going on a recce before finalising the plan and executing the same. It is very important to note that the investigation, along with certain photographs recovered during the process of making the arrests, reveals that the accused also readied plans for carrying out similar acts in temples in Chittoor’s Kanipakam, SR Puram, Tirupati, Kurnool district’s, Kurnool, Mahanandi, Patthikonda and Mantralayam and a few temples spread across Ananthapur and Guntur districts as well.

Names of the accused :

1) Kuruvu Somasekhar

2) MS.Manikanta ( Karnataka)

3) JL Naveen ( Karnataka )

4) R.Saravanan

5) S.Kiran Kumar ( Karnataka)

6) M.Vikas ( Karnataka )

7) Ashok Kumar ( Karnataka )

8) P. Peddababu.

Speaking about the same, SP Chittoor, S.Senthil Kumar IPS said, ‘ People tried to project this incident as a targetted attack due to the negligence of the police which is entirely false. In this case, we traced the accused within 2 days of registering the case. We have also taken up a massive drive to ensure the safety of religious places. Have asked all the management’s to install CCTVs. Had the management of this temple taken that initiative, this incident could’ve been prevented’.

