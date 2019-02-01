When asked about Rahul Gandhi's remark that government is mocking farmers, he said the Opposition should not shed crocodile tears for peasants. In the Budget, Piyush Goyal has announced a minimum income scheme for farmers with less 2 hectares of land under which they will be given Rs 6,000 per year.

He also reacted to media reports that NSSO data was leaked which stated that employment was at record high

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment in the United States, said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has a better fiscal record than any other government. Taking potshots at the Opposition Congress that termed Modi government’s last Budget aakhiri jumla, Arun Jaitley said a significant amount of loan waiver announced by the UPA government during their 10 years went to traders and business, not farmers. He was speaking to news agency ANI on Union Budget 2019 presented by his colleague in the Modi cabinet.

Highlighting the schemes introduced by the Modi government during its current regime, Jaitley said this government is aiming to provide roof to every citizen by 2022, construction of 91 per cent rural roads have been completed, around 99 per cent rural population has access to sanitation facilities, electricity has reached almost every village, and everyone has switched over the cooking methods through Ujjawala scheme.

#WATCH New York: Arun Jaitley reacts to media reports that National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) data was leaked which stated that unemployment was at a record high. pic.twitter.com/Hzm367PSGh — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s remark that government is mocking farmers, he said the Opposition should not shed crocodile tears for peasants. In the Budget, Piyush Goyal has announced a minimum income scheme for farmers with less 2 hectares of land under which they will be given Rs 6,000 per year. Reacting to the Opposition’s allegations that the Modi government is looking to take political mileage out of interim Budget, the Union Minister said during UPA regime in 2009, then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee announced a stimulus package not even in the interim Budget, but while replying to it. In 2014, then finance minister P Chidambaram gave a duty rebate on a number of products including engineering and automobiles, the minister said, adding that Budgets are essential part of any parliamentary democracy, so are elections. He also reacted to media reports that National Sample Survey Organisation data was leaked which stated that employment was at record high.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More