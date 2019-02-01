Interim Budget 2019: The Interim Budget 2019 which has been recently presented by the Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament today has drawn flak from the Opposition for duping all the sections of society. Meanwhile, the budget brought tax relief to the middle class and also assured income to farmer, workers and labourers.

Interim Budget 2019: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday presented the last Interim Budget of the NDA government before its tenure ends in May. While the budget brought tax relief to the middle class, it also assured income to farmer, workers and labourers. Goyal received a loud cheer when he noted that the efforts of government have broken the back of back-breaking inflation, the Opposition, on the contrary, criticised the budget saying the NDA government is trying to dupe the people of India.

Criticising the Interim Budget 2019, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav has termed the Budget 2019 as salt in the wounds of farmers. He noted that the Rs 6,000 a year for a family of 5 translates to Rs. 3.3 a day, adding that it is even lower than MNREGA or old-age pension.

#Budget2019 actually rubs salt in the wounds of farmers The 'historic' 6,000 rupees a year for a family of 5 translates to Rs. 3.3 a day. This is even lower than MNREGA or old-age pension! — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 1, 2019

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor also pointed out that the Rs 6,000 income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month, adding that it will not be sufficient to make them live with honour and dignity.

S Tharoor, Congress: The whole exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. We've seen one good thing that is tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour&dignity? pic.twitter.com/kZDRhkKSWi — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath appreciated the Budget 2019 claiming the budget includes all sections of the society, which are farmers, middle class, poor and women. He further noted that the budget will help the NDA government to achieve its dream of a New India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on #Budget2019: All sections of the society incl farmers, middle class, poor & women have been mentioned in this budget. This budget will help achieve the dream of a 'New India'. pic.twitter.com/s06XQCfMXU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2019

BJP national president Amit Shah said that the budget has met the expectations of farmers, labourers and middle class. By bearing a cost of Rs 75,000 crore, the govt will implement Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, adding this scheme will also benefit those farmers who do not take loans.

BJP Chief Amit Shah on #Budget2019 : The budget has met the expectations of farmers, labourers & middle class. By bearing a cost of Rs 75,000 crore,the govt will implement Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This scheme will also benefit those farmers who do not take loans. pic.twitter.com/Tk5l60UU4U — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reacted to the Budget 2019 saying that the concessions to farmers and middle class will have implications in elections.

