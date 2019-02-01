Interim Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the charge following Arun Jaitley's health concerns, who is in the US for the medical treatment. The Budget will be announced at around 11 am and Finance Minister may announce some tax sops to woo the people ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019 due in May.

This will be an interim budget ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, in which the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government will try to woo voters through tax sops. Piyush Goyal may announce a piece of good news for the stressed farmers in name of relief packages and tax exemptions for the stressed small scale businessmen.

The hopes are high from once all-India second rank holder Chartered Accountant Piyush Goyal, who has been given the charge of Finance Ministry, as he may break the tradition by going beyond a vote-on-account budget and expected to announce tax reliabilities for various classes and categories. The government on Wednesday made it clear that the budget will be called an Interim Budget 2019-20 after media reports described the coming exercise as a General Budget.

“After the failed budget promise of enhanced procurement of crops through a revised Minimum Support Price (MSP) formula in 2018-19, the Interim Budget will be the last chance for the government to woo a larger section of society by altering both taxes and outlays on the schemes,” said expert.

