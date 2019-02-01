Interim Budget 2019: The anticipation is building up ahead of the interim budget presentation by interim finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. The BJP leadership is quite buoyant about the sops that are to be announced. Here's what they said:

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who has taken interim charge of the ministry in absence of ailing Arun Jaitley, will present the interim budget today in the Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is expected to make major announcements for various sectors like agriculture, railways, income tax, etc. Ahead of the budget presentation, here is what BJP leadership is expecting from the government:

Minister of State (Finance) Shiv Pratap Shukla asserted that Modi government is a popular govt, it’s natural that it will take care of everything. “We will do whatever is possible for the people. We have always presented a good budget,” added Shukla.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS (Finance): Modi government is a popular govt, it's natural that we will take care of everything. We will do whatever is possible for the people. We have always presented a good budget. pic.twitter.com/ea8WGiewiw — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has been his government’s mantra and it will reflect in the Budget.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been our government's mantra and it will reflect in the Budget. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/4IfffXCpxD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Minister of State (Railways) Manoj Sinha stressed that the way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, he believe further investment in railways will certainly be increased.

Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways: The way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, I believe further investment in railways will certainly be increased. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/hCxmn2rFpW — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh said, “The last five budgets have been dedicated to the farmers, the government’s sixth budget will also be for the farmers, it will empower them.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh: The last five budgets have been dedicated to the farmers, the government's sixth budget will also be for the farmers, it will empower them. pic.twitter.com/a2Ttx7Thza — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More