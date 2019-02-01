Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who has taken interim charge of the ministry in absence of ailing Arun Jaitley, will present the interim budget today in the Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is expected to make major announcements for various sectors like agriculture, railways, income tax, etc. Ahead of the budget presentation, here is what BJP leadership is expecting from the government:
Minister of State (Finance) Shiv Pratap Shukla asserted that Modi government is a popular govt, it’s natural that it will take care of everything. “We will do whatever is possible for the people. We have always presented a good budget,” added Shukla.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has been his government’s mantra and it will reflect in the Budget.
Minister of State (Railways) Manoj Sinha stressed that the way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, he believe further investment in railways will certainly be increased.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh said, “The last five budgets have been dedicated to the farmers, the government’s sixth budget will also be for the farmers, it will empower them.
